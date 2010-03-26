Fulham and Hammersmith Chronicle launches campaign against council-run paper

Trinity Mirror newspaper, The Fulham and Hammersmith Chronicle, has today launched a campaign against titles published by its local council.

The ‘Proper Papers Not Propaganda’campaign is protesting against Hammersmith & Fulham Council-run paper, the H&F News.

Trinity Mirror said the campaign would seek to raise awareness of the ‘council’s publishing activity and the cost and threat to democracy this poses to the borough’s residents, local businesses and politicians.”

The Chronicle started its campaign with a front page splash this morning encouraging readers to sign its petition against the council-run title.

The Chronicle also outlined its objectives:

Mobilise residents’ support and raise awareness that H&F News is run by the council and is therefore not an impartial news source, even though it masquerades as a genuine newspaper

Inform residents that £174,292 of their money per annum is being used to foot the bill for H&F News

Make it clear that if H&F News continues unchallenged then local democracy and freedom of speech are severely compromised

Stop H&F News in its current format

The paper’s editor, Adrian Seal, wrote an open letter about the campaign on page seven of today’s issue: