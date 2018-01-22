FT expands free online news access for students worldwide

The Financial Times is giving free access to its website for students, aged between 16 and 19, worldwide.

Teachers can also benefit from free access by registering their school’s interest and going through a verification process.

The FT said: “Free access to FT.com can help students be informed and confident on issues beyond the basic requirements of the curriculum.”

Apart from accessing the FT’s journalism for free, the students will also receive a weekly curated email with content that is relevant to their school curriculum, according to a spokesperson.

They said the project is designed to stimulate classroom study and prepare students for university and work in the future.

A similar campaign, funded by Lloyds Bank, has been running for UK students since June 2017. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG, a member of MUFG, sponsors the global scheme that launches today.

Caspar de Bono, the FT’s B2B managing director, said: “We hope to emulate the success of the UK schools initiative which has resulted in over 1,400 secondary schools and colleges and over 13,000 students gaining free access to FT content.”