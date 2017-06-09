All Sections

June 9, 2017

From Mayhem to Theresa Dismay - how front pages changed through the night to reflect UK's surprise election result

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

National newspaper editors updated their print editions throughout the night as they scrambled to create a front page for today’s newspapers which accurately reflected the outcome of the general election.

The presses started whirring on the first front pages shortly after 10pm which reflected the fact that the exit poll suggested there would be a hung parliament.

Free daily Metro produced its first edition at around 10.15pm.

Editor Ted Young then produced five more front pages, with the last 5am edition only getting in to the very end of the 1.5m print run.

The Daily Mail went from “Britain on a knife edge” after the 10pm exit poll with further editions at 3am and 4am which reflected the likely hung parliament.

The Sun managed two front-page puns on the Tory leader’s name with “Mayhem” giving way to “Theresa Dismay”.

The Daily Mirror went from “Hanging by a thread” to “Cor blimey!”.

Other national newspaper front pages from today:

