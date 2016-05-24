All Sections

May 24, 2016

Fresh wave of editorial redundancies at Telegraph

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Telegraph has been hit by a fresh round of redundancies just one day after a new “smart working” restructure at its London headquarters was announced to staff.

A spokesman for the media group refused to confirm the number of people who are going, but the website  Media Guido has put it at about a dozen. Among those to go is David Barrett, home affairs reporter for the the Daily and Sunday Telegraph.

Yesterday an email to staff from Telegraph Media Group chief executive Murdoch MacLennan, said the group was going to focus on “keeping hold of top talent” and enhance its existing graduate scheme while undergoing a restructure that it claims will bring in a culture of “smart working”.

It also announced plans to bring in hot-desking at Telegraph HQ in Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria, and to close the staff canteen.

The proposed changes following a strategic review by professional services firm Deloitte.

Some 55 Telegraph editorial jobs were cut in October 2014 with another 80 editorial redundancies announced in March 2013.

Telegraph editorial redundancies are normally accompanied by an expansion in digitally-focused editorial jobs.

