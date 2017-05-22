All Sections

May 22, 2017

Free magazine publisher Shortlist Media reveal plans to make 50 per cent of revenue from digital

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Shortlist Media, publishers of Shortlist and Stylist magazines, is looking to double its digital revenue in an effort to make digital account for half of income by 2018.

The publisher, which also runs the Mr Hyde and Emerald Street lifestyle websites and daily email newsletters, has said it aims to do this by boosting “email, branded content and video”.

To achieve its commercial aims, Shortlist Media has appointed Emily Palmer – former Reuters head of programmatic advertising – as its head of digital, leading a team said to be taking a “data-driven approach… with a creative, human touch”.

The publisher has also appointed Nicola Marsh as its head of creative strategy, taking a lead on sponsored content partnerships.

Marsh, a former vice president and group director at Vice Media, has previously worked on developing digital and sponsored content at the Guardian, Telegraph and Grazia magazine.

Shortlist Media has already invested in an in-house database team to support more personalised emails for its brands in an effort to double its email newsletter audience.

The move to expand digital revenue comes as print advertising across the industry has experienced continuing decline while the cost of printing has risen as the pound has dropped following the Brexit vote.

Palmer said: “The digital advertising industry has hit a tipping point. Brands are now steering strategy and activation toward transparency, safety and the holy grail of combined audience and contextual relevance.”

 

