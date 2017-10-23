Free London business magazine Courier goes global with new premium paid-for format

A free business magazine produced in east London has undergone a “dramatic” change into an internationally distributed paid-for glossy priced at £5, its owners have announced.

The bi-monthly Courier magazine, founded in 2012 and produced in Shoreditch, covers start-up and modern business culture. It claims to have a readership of 50,000 in London alone.

October’s issue marks the first in the new format, trebling previous editorial coverage. It is printed in the UK but available internationally in ten cities from Frankfurt to New York.

The expansion comes as the number of self-employed Britons reaches a high of nearly 4.8m people, or 15 per cent of the UK workforce (ONS figures), each of whom is seen as a potential Courier reader.

Editor and co-founder Soheb Panja said: “More people are starting businesses than ever before and preferring to join small ones instead of well known organisations.

“Not only that, but the interest in what these fast-growing companies are doing, and the impact they’re creating is much broader than we ever imagined.

“Our success to date has been a reflection of that, and this evolution is the next step in us doing justice to what our readers want.”

Courier’s seven-strong editorial team, led by Panja, is joined by new international contributors and regular correspondents, according to a spokesperson.

The London magazine’s editorial outlook is said to have expanded to a more global focus, in line with readers’ demands for a broader geographic reach both in coverage and availability.

Publisher and co-founder Jeff Taylor said: “When we started Courier, we set out to engage a reader that sought business stories from a relatable, yet inspiring perspective, albeit a London perspective. The model has proven itself more broadly now.

“Our aim stays the same, but it’s about global readership and a higher quality, beautifully crafted product filled with our trademark authoritative and authentic journalism.”