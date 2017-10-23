All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 23, 2017

Free London business magazine Courier goes global with new premium paid-for format

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

A free business magazine produced in east London has undergone a “dramatic” change into an internationally distributed paid-for glossy priced at £5, its owners have announced.

The bi-monthly Courier magazine, founded in 2012 and produced in Shoreditch, covers start-up and modern business culture. It claims to have a readership of 50,000 in London alone.

October’s issue marks the first in the new format, trebling previous editorial coverage. It is printed in the UK but available internationally in ten cities from Frankfurt to New York.

The expansion comes as the number of self-employed Britons reaches a high of nearly 4.8m people, or 15 per cent of the UK workforce (ONS figures), each of whom is seen as a potential Courier reader.

Editor and co-founder Soheb Panja said: “More people are starting businesses than ever before and preferring to join small ones instead of well known organisations.

“Not only that, but the interest in what these fast-growing companies are doing, and the impact they’re creating is much broader than we ever imagined.

“Our success to date has been a reflection of that, and this evolution is the next step in us doing justice to what our readers want.”

No related posts.

Courier’s seven-strong editorial team, led by Panja, is joined by new international contributors and regular correspondents, according to a spokesperson.

The London magazine’s editorial outlook is said to have expanded to a more global focus, in line with readers’ demands for a broader geographic reach both in coverage and availability.

Publisher and co-founder Jeff Taylor said: “When we started Courier, we set out to engage a reader that sought business stories from a relatable, yet inspiring perspective, albeit a London perspective. The model has proven itself more broadly now.

“Our aim stays the same, but it’s about global readership and a higher quality, beautifully crafted product filled with our trademark authoritative and authentic journalism.”

Courier Magazine’s first issue following its international relaunch

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mirror legend Phil Mellor who led coverage of Lockerbie and Hillsborough disasters dies aged 69 Mirror legend Phil Mellor who led coverage of Lockerbie and Hillsborough disasters dies aged 69
  2. Ex Daily Mirror journalist Paula Howitt who reported on Aberfan mining disaster dies aged 86 Ex Daily Mirror journalist Paula Howitt who reported on Aberfan mining disaster dies aged 86
  3. Ian Murray named new Society of Editors executive director as Bob Satchwell stands down due to ill health Ian Murray named new Society of Editors executive director as Bob Satchwell stands down due to ill health
  4. GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations' GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations'
  5. Free London business magazine Courier goes global with new premium paid-for format Free London business magazine Courier goes global with new premium paid-for format

Latest Jobs

Mirror legend Phil Mellor who led coverage of Lockerbie and Hillsborough disasters dies aged 69
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards dinner 11 Dec

CLOSE