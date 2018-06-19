Fox News' Noah Kotch to edit Mail Online as Martin Clarke takes new role as Mail and Metro publisher

Fox News digital editor Noah Kotch has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of Mail Online.

Kotch replaces Martin Clarke who is now publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers, as well as the news website which he founded in 2007.

Kotch begins the role in July and will report to Clarke. He will be based in New York, with plans for him to grow website’s editorial operation in the US where it is known as dailymail.com.

Kotch was previously the founding publisher of short-lived libertarian news website Heat Street, which folded in August 2017 after just over a year in publication. It was launched by former MP Louise Mensch for News Corp, with a focus on the US.

Kotch also spent five years as a senior producer on NBC’s Today show, one of the most popular morning news shows in the US which is watched by more than 4m Americans.

He was also chief content officer of media tech website Vocativ.

Clarke said: ‘We have been very impressed with the transformation [Kotch] has brought about at foxnews.com over the past year.

“And we look forward to him building on the incredible success so far of dailymail.com/Mail Online and growing our editorial operation, particularly in the US and beyond.”

Kotch said: “I’m thrilled to join as brilliant an operation as dailymail.com and look forward to helping it grow leaps and bounds.”

Mail Online claims 244m unique visitors globally, of which 84m come from the United States. It has newsrooms in London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney.