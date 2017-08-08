All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 8, 2017

Four out of the ten most trusted news sources in America are British according to new study

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

UK-based news providers make up four of the ten most trusted news sources in America, according to a new survey.

The online survey by the University of Missouri was filled in by nearly 9,000 Americans after being distributed across the country by 28 newsrooms in February and March this year.

Timeline

It asked respondents to name three news sources they trusted versus three they did not.

The news sources were then ranked based on the proportion of trusted versus non-trusted responses.

The question was asked as an open text box.

Weekly news magazine The Economist ranked top, with 100 per cent “trusted” responses alongside Public Television.

News agency Reuters, which also publishes news straight to the web, was closely behind alongside the BBC – with nearly all who mentioned them ranking them as trusted sources.

The Guardian was in seventh place, just behind National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

At the foot of the table Buzzfeed ranked alongside alternative right news website Breitbart and “social media” as among the least trusted news websites in America.

It was only just ahead of “Trump” and the conspiracy website Infowars.

Huffington Post also ranked badly, with most distrusting it.

The Guardian has invested significant resources in its US operation winning a Pulitzer prize for its coverage of the Edward Snowden leaks.

The Economist has a circulation of 850,000 copies a week in North America, according to ABC.

Read the Trusting News Project Report 2017 in full.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Four out of the ten most trusted news sources in America are British according to new study”

  1. Hmm. I notice British right-wing ‘journalists’ didn’t make the list. I guess being a propagandist for foreign plutocrats only gets you so far. Still the Press Gazette trumpet themselves as being part of journalist even though they spend most of the time defending Murdoch and Dacre.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen − one =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail
  2. Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR
  3. Former editor Neil Fowler: Why universities should step in to save local news media from duopoly effects Former editor Neil Fowler: Why universities should step in to save local news media from duopoly effects
  4. Four out of the ten most trusted news sources in America are British according to new study Four out of the ten most trusted news sources in America are British according to new study
  5. Byline Media facing legal action from journalist for recovery of £2,500 libel damages awarded by Impress arbitrator Byline Media facing legal action from journalist for recovery of £2,500 libel damages awarded by Impress arbitrator

Latest Jobs

Sunday Telegraph pays £20,000 in libel damages to man wrongly described as 'Islamist activist'
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE