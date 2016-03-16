'Formulaic' David Cameron column sent to various local newspapers condemned as 'sham' by Yorkshire Post comment editor

Prime Minister David Cameron sent out identikit press releases to a number of regional newspapers extolling the virtues of the local countryside on the same day he was engaged in talks about the migrant crisis.

The comments from Cameron was apparently intended to be used as a bylined column.

Yorkshire Post comment editor Tom Richmond called the PM’s bluff after his newsdesk received a phone call from a Number 10 press officer pitching a “very personal” piece on English Tourism Week “at the very moment Mr Cameron was on Sky News embroiled in talks with EU leaders”.

In an editorial piece, Richmond said the media operation had been “insincere – some would say a sham” coming as it did after a period of devastating flooding in the county.

He added: “When the column did arrive, doubts quickly surfaced – it appeared very formulaic, lacked empathy and only made passing reference to the misery caused by the Yorkshire floods.”

The Post chose to hold the story after seeing similarly worded articles from Cameron appearing in The Herald, Plymouth, The Newcastle Chronicle, the Lincolnshire Echo and the Eastern Daily Press, Norfolk.

Richmond said: “This is not personal – it has all the hallmarks of a carpet-bomb PR drop that The Yorkshire Post is wise to, and that Mr Cameron is almost certainly unaware of.”

He added: “It would have been a disservice to our readers to give the Prime Minister such a platform when so many homes, businesses and tourist destinations, the latest being Jorvik Viking Centre and the iconic Settle to Carlisle railway, are paying such a high price for the floods.”

Number 10 has declined to comment.

The full press release from the Prime Minister: