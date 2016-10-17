All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 17, 2016

Former weekly editor claims role in Ched Evans rape retrial acquittal

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Exonerated footballer Ched Evans. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A former weekly editor has claimed a role in helping to clear footballer Ched Evans who was found not guilty of rape after a retrial last week.

Former Matlock Mercury boss Don Hale has said he spent four years working to prove Evans’s innocence after he was jailed on charges of raping a 19-year-old woman at a hotel room in North Wales.

Hale told the Derbyshire Times he had faced a “tremendous amount of hostility and verbal abuse” for his efforts to defend the former Wales international player.

“This is my fourth miscarriage and I am pleased that a large part of my research and submission papers helped to clear Ched’s name and remain hopeful he can now put this life back together again,” he said.

“I am now so pleased for Ched and for all his family that justice has finally been done.

“I never doubted the outcome but was disappointed he had to face a totally irrelevant re-trial following his acquittal at appeal.”

Hale, who also campaigned to free Stephen Downing after he was wrongly convicted of the murder of Wendy Sewell in Bakewell in the 1970s, called for North Wales Police to apologise to Evans, 27.

No related posts.

“North Wales Police certainly have a lot to answer for and should fully apologise to him and accept they are responsible for a badly misjudged wrongful conviction,” he said.

Picture: PA

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen + six =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Three Sky News presenters to leave ahead of channel's move to new studios Three Sky News presenters to leave ahead of channel's move to new studios
  2. Red faces at Private Eye's Street of Shame over report of £2m pay-off for Daily Mail deputy editor Steafel Red faces at Private Eye's Street of Shame over report of £2m pay-off for Daily Mail deputy editor Steafel
  3. Boris Johnson 'embarrassed and angry' at leak of unpublished pro-Remain Telegraph piece in Sunday Times Boris Johnson 'embarrassed and angry' at leak of unpublished pro-Remain Telegraph piece in Sunday Times
  4. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star
  5. BBC apologises after showing pic of escaped gorilla rather than Nicola Sturgeon BBC apologises after showing pic of escaped gorilla rather than Nicola Sturgeon

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE