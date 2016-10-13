Former Washington Post IT director Zach Brand appointed Guardian's new digital chief

Former Washington Post IT director Zach Brand has been appointed Guardian News and Media’s chief digital officer, with responsibility over digital product and technology strategy.

Brand will oversee the development of the Guardian’s core products, including theguardian.com, its content management systems and apps.

He was a former director of IT services at The Washington Post before joining America’s NPR (National Public Radio) in 2007 where he is currently vice president of digital media and services.

Brand replaces Aron Pilhofer, executive editor of digital, who has also been serving as interim chief digital officer and leaves the Guardian at the end of the month

He will report to editor-in-chief Katherine Viner and chief executive officer David Pemsel as well as sitting on the publisher’s executive committee.

Viner said Brand’s role was “pivotal”, adding: “His passion for Guardian journalism and understanding of our audience makes him the right person to lead our world-class digital team.”

Brand said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Guardian, a brand I have admired for many years.

“I am passionate about digital news organisations and the role that technology can play in enabling quality journalism to find new audiences and build closer relationships with those who already value its role in society.”