January 5, 2017

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage to host own show on LBC radio

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage will host his own hour-long radio show on LBC.

The Nigel Farage Show is due to air for the first time on Monday from 7pm and will include “opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest story of the day” as well as Farage’s “final thought”.

The MEP, who spearheaded the campaign for Britain to pull out of the European Union, will present the show from LBC’s studios in London and on the road across the UK, Europe and USA.

James Rea, LBC’s managing editor, said: “With Brexit and the inauguration of President-Elect Trump, Nigel Farage is the man at the centre of the two biggest stories this year. He is a powerful communicator and has proved himself as a natural broadcaster.”

Farage added: “If 2016 was exciting, then this year could be tumultuous with President Trump, Article 50, elections all over Europe and maybe a Eurozone crash. I can’t wait to start my daily show on LBC and I invite listeners to agree with me or challenge me and together we can lead Britain’s conversation.”

LBC claims to be reaching its highest ever audience figures with 1.8m people tuning in each week.

