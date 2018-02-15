Former Today programme editor Jamie Angus appointed as BBC World Service director

Former Today programme editor Jamie Angus has been appointed BBC World Service director.

Angus joined the BBC in 1999 and has previously served as acting editor of Newsnight, editor of the World at One and The World This Weekend, and editor of Daily News programmes on World Service radio.

He was editor of Radio 4’s Today programme during the period when the morning broadcast reached record audience figures of 7.4m listeners.

Angus most recently held the position of deputy director of the World Service Group and editorial director of BBC Global News.

In his new role, Angus will lead the BBC World Service, BBC World News and BBC.com, as well as BBC Monitoring.

He replaces Fran Unsworth, who moved to the position of director of news and current affairs at the corporation in December.

Angus said:“There’s never been a greater need globally for the BBC’s independent, creative and engaging news services.

“With the expansion to 41 language services, we are already reaching new audiences everywhere; our English services on TV, radio and online remain the gold standard for international news.

“With global concern growing about disinformation, ‘fake news’ and media literacy, the World Service Group has never been in a stronger position to show the way forward.

“We spot the stories, see the patterns and make sense of the world for our audiences. I’m very pleased to be able to lead that mission in the coming years.”

