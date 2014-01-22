Former Telegraph editor Will Lewis becomes chief executive of Dow Jones

Will Lewis has been richly rewarded by News Corp for his loyalty in leading the internal purge at the company's UK titles by being appointed acting chief executive of Dow Jones.

This division includes the Wall Street Journal, which is America's biggest newspaper with 2.4m print and digital subscribers, as well as the Dow Jones Newswires business.

Lewis is said to be doing the job on an interim basis while a permanent CEO is found following the departure of Jack Fenwick, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Former Telegraph Media Group editor in chief Lewis became an executive member of the News Corp Management and Standards Committee in July 2011. It was a job which saw him liaise with police over the release of evidence from the company's computer systems which led to the arrest of more than 20 Sun journalists.

He was made chief creative officer of New Corp in February 2013.