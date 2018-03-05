All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 5, 2018

Former Tatler editor Kate Reardon joins Times magazine Luxx as editor-in-chief

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Former Tatler editor Kate Reardon has joined the Times as editor-in-chief of its luxury lifestyle magazine supplement Luxx.

Reardon takes over from Jeremy Langmead, who will continue as editor-at-large alongside his role as brand and content director at Mr Porter.

Langmead oversaw Luxx’s relaunch in 2016 that steered the title’s aim towards a more “metropolitan” demographic.

Reardon spent a decade as a contributing editor for Vanity Fair before joining Tatler, where she served as editor from 2011 to 2017.

She has written three separate columns for the Times and in 2007 founded the women’s social media network Toptips.

News UK chief commercial officer Dominic Carter said: “Luxx has, since its relaunch in December 2016, delighted readers and the luxury advertising market – so much so we’re publishing an additional issue this year.

“It continues to offer advertisers a unique opportunity to reach our engaged, affluent audience and this, combined with Kate’s appointment as editor and Jeremy’s move to an editor-at-Large role, demonstrates our commitment to continuously evolve this luxury proposition.”

Luxx is published quarterly in the Times’ Saturday edition throughout the year, but will gain an extra issue this year.

According to publisher News UK, the Times reaches more households earning £150,000 than any other newspaper.

Last month, Tatler announced the appointment of Richard Dennen as Reardon’s replacement.

Picture: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 − 15 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express Newspapers takeover as it reports fall in revenue and profits for 2017 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express Newspapers takeover as it reports fall in revenue and profits for 2017
  2. Grenfell Tower resident who had gas cannisters in flat fails in court anonymity bid over blaze link fears Grenfell Tower resident who had gas cannisters in flat fails in court anonymity bid over blaze link fears
  3. BBC media editor Amol Rajan uses speech to tell journalists to stop blaming 'everyone but themselves' over challenges facing industry BBC media editor Amol Rajan uses speech to tell journalists to stop blaming 'everyone but themselves' over challenges facing industry
  4. Regional ABCs print: Steep circulation falls for dailies the Yorkshire Evening Post and Carlisle & News Star Regional ABCs print: Steep circulation falls for dailies the Yorkshire Evening Post and Carlisle & News Star
  5. McCanns and other victims of press intrusion say they have 'no confidence' in Government after Leveson Inquiry closure McCanns and other victims of press intrusion say they have 'no confidence' in Government after Leveson Inquiry closure

Latest Jobs

BBC and ITV news posted largest viewing figures in up to five years thanks to 'Beast from the East'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE