Former Tatler editor Kate Reardon joins Times magazine Luxx as editor-in-chief

Former Tatler editor Kate Reardon has joined the Times as editor-in-chief of its luxury lifestyle magazine supplement Luxx.

Reardon takes over from Jeremy Langmead, who will continue as editor-at-large alongside his role as brand and content director at Mr Porter.

Langmead oversaw Luxx’s relaunch in 2016 that steered the title’s aim towards a more “metropolitan” demographic.

Reardon spent a decade as a contributing editor for Vanity Fair before joining Tatler, where she served as editor from 2011 to 2017.

She has written three separate columns for the Times and in 2007 founded the women’s social media network Toptips.

News UK chief commercial officer Dominic Carter said: “Luxx has, since its relaunch in December 2016, delighted readers and the luxury advertising market – so much so we’re publishing an additional issue this year.

“It continues to offer advertisers a unique opportunity to reach our engaged, affluent audience and this, combined with Kate’s appointment as editor and Jeremy’s move to an editor-at-Large role, demonstrates our commitment to continuously evolve this luxury proposition.”

Luxx is published quarterly in the Times’ Saturday edition throughout the year, but will gain an extra issue this year.

According to publisher News UK, the Times reaches more households earning £150,000 than any other newspaper.

Last month, Tatler announced the appointment of Richard Dennen as Reardon’s replacement.

