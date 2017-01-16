Former Sunday Mirror features editor Linda McKay: 'She loved life, music…and the Mirror'

Former Sunday Mirror journalist Linda McKay has died aged 63 after a bout of pneumonia.

McKay (pictured above with her son Alex) started out aged 16 as a secretary at the Daily Mirror, working for famous names of the time such as Marje Proops and Tom Tullett, but always had ambitions to be a journalist.

A few years later she landed a spot on the Mirror training scheme in Plymouth and from there returned to Holburn Circus to work on internal newspaper the Mirror Group News.

She was later offered a job on the Sunday Mirror, spending more than a decade in the newsroom including working as features editor for the paper.

Her career included roles as features editor of Best magazine, ASDA supermarkets magazine and two-years as a freelance in New York.

Jill Palmer, a former Daily Mirror colleague of McKay’s, said: “Linda loved life and especially music. She was fanatical about Arsenal. But most of all she loved the Mirror and all her old colleagues.

“I have lost count of the endless lunches and bottles of wine she enjoyed with us over the years recalling the ‘old days’.”

The funeral will be held at 10.30am on Tuesday, 7 February, at The Vale Crematorium in Stopsley, near Luton.