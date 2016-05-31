Former Sun managing editor Graham Dudman launches news division for agency Flynet

Former Sun managing editor Graham Dudman has joined picture and video agency Flynet Pictures to help launch its news operation.

Dudman joins as managing editor of Flynet News, a new division of the Kent-based agency.

He joins former Sun picture editor John Edwards at the agency. Both Dudman and Edwards left The Sun after being arrested, charged and ultimately cleared of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office over alleged payments to public officials for stories.

Dudman, 52, started at The Sun in 1990 and held a variety of jobs including news reporter, Moscow correspondent, news editor, head of news and head of features.

Flynet Pictures was founded in 2011 by John Churchill, Danny Hayward and Simon Bridger.

Dudman said: “I’m looking forward to growing a business alongside a team of top quality professionals in a well-established agency.

“We shall be offering compelling exclusive words and picture packages and have already had some great shows with our material.”

Churchill said: “The arrival of someone with such experience signals a big step forward for the agency as we expand and grow with the establishment of Flynet News.”

Dudman will continue as an editorial consultant at training company News Associates but has stepped down from his role as a board member at the Society of Editors.

Stories produced by Flynet News so far include an interview with a survivor of the Dunblane massacre carried by the Sun on Sunday and followed up on Good Morning Britain and a Daily Mail front page about premium rate phone lines at GP surgeries.

Flynet News has also recruited its first reporter, Ross Kempsell who is currently studying at News Associates. The agency said he has already produced a number of national press front pages and spreads.