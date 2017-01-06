Former South Wales Argus editor launches public relations business

The former editor of two regional daily newspapers has left journalism to launch a new media, communications and public relations consultancy.

Kevin Ward, who edited the Worcester News from 2007 until 2011 and the South Wales Argus until last October, will now head up Kevin Ward Media Ltd, offering public relations, communications and media services to the private, public and third sectors.

After winning several awards during a 32-year journalism career, including Midlands Newspaper of the Year and Newsquest Editor of the Year, Ward said that now was “the right time to move on.”

He said: “I still consider myself to be a journalist first and foremost, but I also have a host of other skills built up over the years – and a lengthy contacts book – that I think many organisations will find useful.

Ward announced his departure from the South Wales Argus in October 2016. He described leaving the Newsquest publication as a “huge wrench” but stated he was “excited by the opportunities ahead.”

“I will miss the buzz of the newsroom and working with a hugely talented team of journalists,” he added.

Under Ward’s editorship, the Argus achieved its highest overall (print and digital) audience for more than a decade, and was the best-performing daily newspaper in Wales in terms of print sales during the first six months of 2016.

Kevin Ward Media Ltd will be based in Newport, and primarily work with companies in South Wales, providing PR and communications strategies and media campaigns, as well as reputation management and media training.

Speaking about his new venture, Ward said: “The aim of the business is simple – to work with organisations that share my passion and enthusiasm for this area and to help them build strong reputations.

“We are all about helping people tell their good news stories in the right way to the right audience at the right time. We are experienced and trusted with a huge array of contacts across South Wales.

“We know what to say, and when and how to say it. And we know precisely the type of content required by today’s multi-platform media.”