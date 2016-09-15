Former Sky News runner Sarah-Jane Mee takes over from Eamonn Holmes as main Sunrise host

Sarah-Jane Mee will take over the reins from Eamonn Holmes as the new anchor for Sky News‘ flagship breakfast programme Sunrise.

She will be joined by new co-host Jonathan Samuels (pictured above), currently the senior correspondent for Sky News, as well as sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao and weather presenters Isobel Lang and Nazaneen Ghaffar.

Mee said: “I feel privileged that I will be starting the day with Sunrise viewers around the UK and beyond. Live news is always such a thrill, you never know where the morning will take you and I looking forward to finding out.”

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: ”I am delighted that Sarah-Jane is to anchor Sunrise.

“She’s enjoying a stellar career here at Sky and will bring a fresh outlook to Sunrise, combining a lightness of touch with sharp journalistic nous; I know she will excel in her new role.”

Mee’s career began at Sky, first of all acting as a runner for Sky Sports before moving to ITV in 2002 to become a sports reporter in the Midlands.

She enjoyed a brief radio career as co-host on Heart FM’s breakfast show before returning to Sky in 2008.

Since then, she has worked for Sky News and has fronted Saturday Night Football and Cricket AM on Sky Sports.

Earlier this year Mee enjoyed a short stint as lead presenter on Sunrise, and she has said she is looking forward to “returning to the Sunrise hot-seat” permanently.

Mee will begin her new role as Sunrise’s lead host on 17 October, along ith Samuels.

Holmes announced his departure from Sky News earlier this month. He is one of a number of senior on-air figures to depart ahead of the channel’s move to new studios in