Former Press Gazette chief reporter Jean Morgan steps down as Journalists' Charity trustee as she turns 80

Former Press Gazette chief reporter Jean Morgan has stepped down as a Trustee of the journalists’ charity after turning 80.

Morgan has beeen a trustee of the charity since 2003 and has also been a member of its management committee. She retired after 19 years reporting on the national and regional newspaper industry for Press Gazette in 2003.

She joined the charity, then known as the Newspaper Press Fund, in 1993.

The organisation runs a care home in Dorking and also provides grants for journalists in need.

Morgan will continue her involvement in the charity as a co-opted member of the grants committee which allocates financial assistance of around £400,000 each year to journalists and their dependents. She has also been elected a vice-president of the charity.

Journalists’ Charity chairman Jill Palmer presented Morgan with a limited edition print of St Paul’s from Fleet Street from an original painting by Mike Molloy, the former editor in chief of the Daily and Sunday Mirror.

She said: “What better reminder of my years with the charity than this thank-you present of Mike Molloy’s wonderful view of Fleet Street.

“I shall cherish it. I will miss you all, trustees. Keep up the fantastic work.”

Palmer said: “Jean has been a dedicated trustee and a joy to work alongside. She will be sadly missed although thankfully will continue helping us as a member of our grants committee and as a vice-president. So we are not losing her altogether.”

Morgan became an MBE for services to journalism 2002.