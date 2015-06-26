All Sections


June 26, 2015

Former Newsquest exec Miller Hogg to replace Robin Burgess as CEO of CN Group

By Rushabh Haria Twitter

The Carlisle-based media group CN has appointed Miller Hogg as its chief executive, succeeding Robin Burgess when he retires next January. Hogg is currently an independent media consultant, having previously held managing director positions with Newsquest in York and Archant East.

In a statement, Hogg, who started out in marketing for Northcliffe Media, recognised that he was joining CN group at "one of the most challenging times in history for news and information led content media". However, he expressed his pride in leading the group delivering media to customers "across an ever expanding print, broadcast and digital platform”.

CN group chairman Richard Fletcher-Vane praised Hogg's "experience in both traditional media and in the digital arena" and his understanding of the "sense of communities that exist around [their] titles".

Family-owned publisher CN group includes: the News and Star in Carlisle, North West Evening Mail in Barrow, The Cumberland News, The Whitehaven News, The West Cumberland Times & Star, Hexham Courant and Cumbrian Gazette, The Advertiser, Eskdale & Liddesdale Advertiser. It also publishes a number of magazines and runs two radio stations across Lancaster and the Lake district.

  1. Pingback: Cumbria Newspapers digital strategy manager Nick Turner made redundant after 25 years with group – Press Gazette

