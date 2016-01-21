All Sections

January 21, 2016

Former News of the World editor Andy Coulson launches PR firm

By William Turvill Twitter

Former News of the World editor and convicted phone-hacker Andy Coulson has launched a PR firm.

Coulson, who served nearly five months in prison in 2014, has teamed up with Henry Chappell for the launch.

According to its website, Coulson Chappell "provides discreet corporate strategy and communications advice, from a unique perspective, to leaders, companies and organisations".

After being found guilty of hacking, Coulson – who also worked as director of communications for the Prime Minister – also faced a perjury trial in Scotland.

He was cleared in June after the case against him was thrown out.

Coulson said: "I’ve always wanted to establish and grow my own company and in Henry I have the perfect business partner.

"From our combined experience Coulson Chappell can offer a unique perspective to clients looking for clear, discreet and effective strategic advice."

