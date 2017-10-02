Former Mirror journalist turned football club chairman launches PR consultancy

Former Mirror journalist turned football club chairman Greig Box Turnbull has set up his own PR and communications consultancy.

Fortitude Communications will also provide strategic advice, content creation, social media support, web design and media training to clients in the world of business, sport, consumer and luxury.

Box Turnbull was managing director of League One club Oxford United, before stepping down at the end of the season to launch Fortitude.

He has partnered with digital creative Liam Faulkner to combine media and PR knowledge with graphic design and brand support.

The agency, based in Oxford, will cover the Thames Valley region and London.

Fortitude’s founding clients have included British Luxury brand Thomas Lyte, The Oxford Bus Company and Holiday Rewards.

Box Turnbull, said: “We have significant experience of the media, communications, brands and creative design. To deliver effective media and digital campaigns you need people who understand strategy and have knowledge of today’s media and business and we have that.”

Box Turnbull was one of of 34 journalists arrested and/or charged under the Met Police’s Operation Elveden investigation into payments for stories who was ultimately cleared.