Former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins signed up by right-wing Canadian website The Rebel Media

The former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins has joined right wing Canadian media brand The Rebel Media.

Hopkins will be writing a weekly column for the website under the banner of her new HopkinsWorld website.

The Rebel Media says Hopkins will also be writing investigative reports and producing video content for the company.

She joins a roster of contributors for the website which includes former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

Hopkins said in her first column: “As we dive into 2018, I could not be more excited to share my news. I have joined the team at Rebel Media and am thrilled to already be working hard on my first mission with Hopkins World.

“The aim of Hopkins World is to tell the stories not being told. And to help your voice be heard at a time when too many of us feel the list of things we can’t say is longer than the list of things we can.

“When so many platforms are under the control of the Saudis, tied to fickle commercial advertisers or beholden to special interests and religious lobbyists, it is a real thrill to find a place for us to speak without censorship.

“If you hear yourself saying: ‘I’m not supposed to say this, but…’ then I am here to reassure you that you are. Your views matter. You matter.

“With this platform provided by Rebel Media, and the kind support of my sponsors, subscribers, and adversaries, we will be heard.”

Hopkins left Mail Online late last year by “mutual consent”.

The day following her departure from Mail Online it was revealed that the website had paid “substantial damages” and legal fees after Hopkins libelled a teacher in her column.

Hopkins had a show on LBC Radio before she and the station agreed that she would leave in May 2017 after she called for a “final solution” following the Manchester bombing.