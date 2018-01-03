All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 3, 2018

Former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins signed up by right-wing Canadian website The Rebel Media

By James Walker Twitter

The former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins has joined right wing Canadian media brand The Rebel Media.

Hopkins will be writing a weekly column for the website under the banner of her new  HopkinsWorld website.

The Rebel Media says Hopkins will also be writing investigative reports and producing video content for the company.

She joins a roster of contributors for the website which includes former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

Hopkins said in her first column: “As we dive into 2018, I could not be more excited to share my news. I have joined the team at Rebel Media and am thrilled to already be working hard on my first mission with Hopkins World.

“The aim of Hopkins World is to tell the stories not being told. And to help your voice be heard at a time when too many of us feel the list of things we can’t say is longer than the list of things we can.

“When so many platforms are under the control of the Saudis, tied to fickle commercial advertisers or beholden to special interests and religious lobbyists, it is a real thrill to find a place for us to speak without censorship.

“If you hear yourself saying: ‘I’m not supposed to say this, but…’ then I am here to reassure you that you are. Your views matter. You matter.

“With this platform provided by Rebel Media, and the kind support of my sponsors, subscribers, and adversaries, we will be heard.”

Hopkins left Mail Online late last year by “mutual consent”.

The day following her departure from Mail Online it was revealed that the website had paid “substantial damages” and legal fees after Hopkins libelled a teacher in her column.

Hopkins had a show on LBC Radio before she and the station agreed that she would leave in May 2017 after  she called for a “final solution” following the Manchester bombing.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

3 thoughts on “Former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins signed up by right-wing Canadian website The Rebel Media”

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two + 7 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Novara Media Ltd dissolved by Companies House after failing to file document Novara Media Ltd dissolved by Companies House after failing to file document
  2. Mail on Sunday columnist Liz Jones reveals she has been declared bankrupt Mail on Sunday columnist Liz Jones reveals she has been declared bankrupt
  3. Vice UK staff warn that sexual harassment has overshadowed journalism careers of young women at the media brand Vice UK staff warn that sexual harassment has overshadowed journalism careers of young women at the media brand
  4. Former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins signed up by right-wing Canadian website The Rebel Media Former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins signed up by right-wing Canadian website The Rebel Media
  5. Second day of strike action at Swindon Advertiser in protest at £19k pay rate for some senior reporters Second day of strike action at Swindon Advertiser in protest at £19k pay rate for some senior reporters

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE