Former Lord Chief Justice to speak at Society of Editors event on state of court reporting

Former Lord Chief Justice Igor Judge will speak at an event on the state of court coverage in the press, hosted by the Society of Editors.

The seminar, titled Crisis In Our Courts – And How to Solve it, will be held at the Telegraph’s offices. It will also feature talks by John Whittingdale MP and Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray.

It is being held to launch an initiative to explore ways in which coverage of courts in the UK can be dramatically improved.

Igor Judge is a former English judge who served as the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the head of the judiciary, from 2008 to 2013.

Ian MacGregor, president of the Society of Editors and editor emeritus of the Telegraph, will chair the event.

He said: “This seminar is really important as our democracy is under threat from the declining number of courts being covered by the media”.

The seminar is free and will run from 10.30am to 12pm on January 18 and will be followed by a networking lunch.

Register for the event by contacting Angela Upton at: office@societyofeditors.org. Spaces are limited.