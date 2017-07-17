Former Guardian Media Group chief executive Carolyn McCall is new boss of ITV

Former Guardian Media Group chief executive Carolyn McCall is to join ITV as chief executive.

McCall, who begins her new role in January 2018, had been the front runner to secure the broadcaster’s vacant top job after Adam Crozier stepped down at the end of June.

She will receive an annual salary of £900,000 and a pension allowance of 15 per cent of salary, as well as being eligible for a bonus plan up to a maximum of 180 per cent of salary, and a long-term incentive plan up to 265 per cent of salary.

ITV described it as “broadly the same remuneration opportunity” to Crozier’s.

McCall will also receive awards to compensate for remuneration arrangements forfeited on leaving EasyJet.

She said: “I am looking forward to getting to know all of the people at ITV and helping it make the most of the amazing opportunities that it has in the future.”

Peter Bazalgette, chairman of ITV, said: “In a very impressive field of high calibre candidates, Carolyn stood out for her track record in media, experience of an international operation, clear strategic acumen and strong record of delivering value to shareholders.”

In 2016, McCall was awarded a damehood in the New Year Honours list for services to the aviation industry and decorated with France’s highest merit, the Legion d’honneur.

She was presented with an OBE for services to women in business in the 2008 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

McCall began her career in ad sales and rose through the ranks to become Guardian Media Group chief executive in 2006, a post she held until 2010.

Under her watch GMG banked £635m from the sale of 49.9 per cent of Trader Media Group.

In 2010 she jettisoned GMG’s regional newspaper business, selling the Manchester Evening News to Trinity Mirror.