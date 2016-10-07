All Sections

October 7, 2016

Former Exaro chief launches podcast reporting on child sex abuse issues

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
mark_watts.PNG

The former editor of investigative journalism agency Exaro News has launched a weekly podcast reporting on child sex abuse issues.

Mark Watts has joined Talk2Me Radio for the CSA Exposed podcast, which aired its first episode this week and has already called on listeners to help crowdfund its continuation.

Watts was dismissed as Exaro’s editor-in-chief in June, shortly before the agency dramatically folded within a day after owners New Sparta took the decision to close it down.

While at Exaro, Watts led an investigation into controversial claims of a VIP paedophile ring at the heart of Westminster that lead to the creation of Operation Midland by the Met police.

The operation closed in March with no charges brought and has been widely condemn by the media.

According to Watts, his podcast will report on developments from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse, police operations and alleged cover-ups.

“We will also break new disclosures to shed more light on a subject that many would like to ignore,” he said.

“There is growing evidence that very prominent people carried out child sexual abuse, some with impunity.”

He added: “Talk2Me Radio has decided to launch this programme because the media cannot, in general, be trusted to act as watchdog on a story that they missed for decades.”

