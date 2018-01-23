All Sections

January 23, 2018

Former Cameron speechwriter Julian Glover joins Osborne's Evening Standard

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Julian Glover has been appointed as associate editor at the Evening Standard with responsibility for its “expanded” comment section.

Glover worked for ten years as a lead writer and columnist at the Guardian before going on to work in government as speechwriter to David Cameron.

He was also a former special advisor to the Department of Transport and will start writing for the paper from Monday, 29 January.

Evening Standard editor George Osborne said: “As a journalist, writer and government adviser, Julian is both experienced and super-talented.”

Glover served in government during Osbourne’s time as chancellor.

It was also announced that comment editor Melanie McDonagh will move roles to senior writer covering features, arts, and books.

Picture: Evening Standard

