January 23, 2018

Former Birmingham Post London editor dies aged 87 after journalism career spanning five decades

By Arun Kakar Twitter

A former London editor of the Birmingham Post who spent more than five decades as a journalist has died aged 87.

London-born Alex McDonald started his career in the 1970s writing news stories and features commentary for the Birmingham Post, where he covered the clashes between trade unions and the government.

He was later appointed as London editor for the paper, giving him access to Westminster and Whitehall.

In the mid 80s McDonald moved out of Fleet Street to go freelance, including work for Central TV, magazines Lloyds Life and The Engineer.

Alex McDonald

McDonald was also a guest lecturer on journalism for City University and the Industrial Society. He served a term as the Chair of the Newspaper Conference and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts.

He retired in his mid 70s due to the onset of Parkinson ’s disease, but continuing to read and take an interest in politics and current affairs.

McDonald, who died on New Year’s Day 2018, leaves his wife Jean two daughters Linda and Moira, and grandchildren Erin and Joe.

His funeral takes place at 3.45pm on Friday, 26 January, at Beckenham Crematorium.

