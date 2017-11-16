All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 16, 2017

Former BBC Trustee named as new chairman of Trinity Mirror board

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Former BBC Trustee Nick Prettejohn has been appointed as the new chairman of Trinity Mirror’s board of directors.

Prettejohn, currently chairman of insurance firm Scottish Widows, will join the board as non-executive director on 2 February next year before he is set to take over as chairman on 3 May.

David Grigson, who joined the board in 2012, will retire as director and chairman on the same date.

Prettejohn (pictured) said: “Trinity Mirror has a powerful portfolio of news brands, a heritage of strong journalism and information provision, and a major and growing digital presence.

“I’m looking forward to working with the management team and Board to realise further the potential of those assets.”

Since June 2014, Prettejohn has been a non-executive director on the board at Lloyds Bank.

Trinity Mirror publishes more than 150 newspapers across the UK and Ireland, including the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People national titles.

The BBC Trust was dissolved in April this year in an overhaul to the BBC’s organisational structure.

Picture: BBC

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. As regulator Impress mulls complaint over Canary article, anti-Kuenssberg tweets shared by two board members revealed As regulator Impress mulls complaint over Canary article, anti-Kuenssberg tweets shared by two board members revealed
  2. Gay Times magazine sacks new editor Josh Rivers over 'hateful' historic tweets saying it 'does not tolerate such views' Gay Times magazine sacks new editor Josh Rivers over 'hateful' historic tweets saying it 'does not tolerate such views'
  3. Snoozenight: Sun front page highlights pictures of journalists sleeping on the job in main BBC newsroom Snoozenight: Sun front page highlights pictures of journalists sleeping on the job in main BBC newsroom
  4. Nigel Farage settles libel action over comments on LBC but says Hope Not Hate is wrong to claim a 'victory' Nigel Farage settles libel action over comments on LBC but says Hope Not Hate is wrong to claim a 'victory'
  5. Print ABCs: Mirror national titles hit hardest amid industry-wide circulation drop Print ABCs: Mirror national titles hit hardest amid industry-wide circulation drop

Latest Jobs

Sky News puts 18 camera operators at risk of redundancy as it creates new multi-skilled roles
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards dinner 11 Dec

CLOSE