Former BBC Trustee named as new chairman of Trinity Mirror board

Former BBC Trustee Nick Prettejohn has been appointed as the new chairman of Trinity Mirror’s board of directors.

Prettejohn, currently chairman of insurance firm Scottish Widows, will join the board as non-executive director on 2 February next year before he is set to take over as chairman on 3 May.

David Grigson, who joined the board in 2012, will retire as director and chairman on the same date.

Prettejohn (pictured) said: “Trinity Mirror has a powerful portfolio of news brands, a heritage of strong journalism and information provision, and a major and growing digital presence.

“I’m looking forward to working with the management team and Board to realise further the potential of those assets.”

Since June 2014, Prettejohn has been a non-executive director on the board at Lloyds Bank.

Trinity Mirror publishes more than 150 newspapers across the UK and Ireland, including the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People national titles.

The BBC Trust was dissolved in April this year in an overhaul to the BBC’s organisational structure.

