Former Archant managing director Bob Crawley to leave publisher after 20 years

Former Archant managing director Bob Crawley is to leave the company after more than 20 years.

Crawley’s current role as director of content has been made redundant, staff were told in an email from chief executive Jeff Henry.

During his time at the regional publisher, Crawley was editor of the Norwich Evening News.

He launched the Eastern Daily Press’s EDP24 website as well as pinkun.com, dedicated to news about Norwich City Football Club.

As managing director he is credited with leading the team that turned in-house content marketing agency Archant Dialogue from a loss-making business into a profitable part of the company.

Crawley, who served on the Press Complaints Commission during its transition to the Independent Press Standards Organisation, also managed Archant’s editorial legal and compliance processes.

Henry said: “Wherever Bob has worked in Archant he has been a great example of working collaboratively and building teams to ensure all functional disciplines support each other to deliver the best possible products and results.”

Crawley, who held the role of interim Chief Content Officer last year before New European editor Matt Kelly took over the position, is set to leave the publisher on 18 November.