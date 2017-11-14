Fleet Street loses another link with journalism industry as British Association of Journalists closes its office

Fleet Street is to lose one of its last active connections with the journalism industry at the end of this year when the British Association of Journalists closes its office.

The BAJ set up its office on Fleet Street in the early 1990s when there was still a number of news businesses based on the famous road.

The union, which has around 1,000 members, will in future maintain a “virtual office” headed up by general secretary Matthew Myatt.

In the last 18 months the BAJ claims to have helped its members receive a total of £169,000 in compensation from employers.

The BAJ is the officially recognised union for journalists on Mirror Group Newspapers and was founded in 1992 out of a split with the National Union of Journalists.