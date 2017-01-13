All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 13, 2017

Five new journalism jobs found today

By Suren Prasad Twitter

Press Association has opportunity for a news editor. Having excellent communication (verbal and written) and editorial skills and an eagle eye for detail, you are a great newshound with extensive experience handling breaking news and original content.
Location: London.
Closing date: Jan 27.

Microbiology Society is searching for a managing editor (£28K-£30K+benefits). You are an experienced journalist with excellent editorial skills and an attentive eye for detail. Assisting in the development and implementation of commissioning and product development plans is vital.
Location: London.
Closing date: Jan 26.

Mirror Online seeks a sports news editor. Along with practical experience in a national newspaper/digital publisher, you shall exhibit strong communication and accurate writing skills besides experience of using CMS and image libraries.
Location: Canary Wharf, UK.
Closing date: Jan 31.

Trinity Mirror’s Media Scotland has opening for a senior reporter (£21,500+benefits). You are an NCTJ-qualified journalist with excellent knowledge of digital and social media and exceptional journalistic skills. Shorthand speed of 100wpm and valid driver’s licence are essential.
Location: Dumfries, UK.
Closing date: Jan 18.

EMAP’s New Civil Engineer has a contract role for a news editor. You are a recognised journalist with experience on a news-led publication and ability to grasp technical detail and produce a clean copy. Well Classic skills of journalism as well as new forms of digital journalism are fundamental.
Location: Shoreditch/Old Street
Closing date: Jan 23.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two + nineteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. UK newspapers repeat details of unverified Trump dossier published by Buzzfeed UK newspapers repeat details of unverified Trump dossier published by Buzzfeed
  2. Media lawyers: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to sue in UK or US over 'dirty dossier' media revelations Media lawyers: Why Donald Trump is unlikely to sue in UK or US over 'dirty dossier' media revelations
  3. Sacked reporter takes on Trinity Mirror in Cornwall with upmarket paid-for website Sacked reporter takes on Trinity Mirror in Cornwall with upmarket paid-for website
  4. 70 UK magazine titles - including Radio Times - bought by German publisher Hubert Burda Media 70 UK magazine titles - including Radio Times - bought by German publisher Hubert Burda Media
  5. Irish news website The Liberal mired in controversy over payment for stories and report of Boxing Day 'riot' in Dublin Irish news website The Liberal mired in controversy over payment for stories and report of Boxing Day 'riot' in Dublin

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE