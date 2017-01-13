Five new journalism jobs found today

Press Association has opportunity for a news editor. Having excellent communication (verbal and written) and editorial skills and an eagle eye for detail, you are a great newshound with extensive experience handling breaking news and original content.
Location: London.
Closing date: Jan 27.
Microbiology Society is searching for a managing editor (£28K-£30K+benefits). You are an experienced journalist with excellent editorial skills and an attentive eye for detail. Assisting in the development and implementation of commissioning and product development plans is vital.
Location: London.
Closing date: Jan 26.
Mirror Online seeks a sports news editor. Along with practical experience in a national newspaper/digital publisher, you shall exhibit strong communication and accurate writing skills besides experience of using CMS and image libraries.
Location: Canary Wharf, UK.
Closing date: Jan 31.
Trinity Mirror’s Media Scotland has opening for a senior reporter (£21,500+benefits). You are an NCTJ-qualified journalist with excellent knowledge of digital and social media and exceptional journalistic skills. Shorthand speed of 100wpm and valid driver’s licence are essential.
Location: Dumfries, UK.
Closing date: Jan 18.
EMAP’s New Civil Engineer has a contract role for a news editor. You are a recognised journalist with experience on a news-led publication and ability to grasp technical detail and produce a clean copy. Well Classic skills of journalism as well as new forms of digital journalism are fundamental.
Location: Shoreditch/Old Street
Closing date: Jan 23.