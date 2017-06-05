Financial Times offers free website access to school children through deal with Lloyds Bank

The Financial Times is to offer free FT.com access to all UK secondary schools, colleges and academies from the start of the new academic term in September after receiving sponsorship from Lloyds Bank.

Students will also receive a weekly email during term time with accessible FT journalism that is relevant to their school curriculum curated by an FT journalist and a panel of teachers.

The initiative follows a successful trial at The Leys School in Cambridge, where sixth form student Krishan Puvvada has been among those using it.

He said: “It is very important for young people like me to better understand the wider implications of economics, politics and business on society, in order to fully appreciate the value of what is taught in our lessons.

“This initiative can really bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world, preparing students for working life after school. I hope many other students find the FT as engaging, inspiring and useful as I have.”

Caspar de Bono, the FT’s B2B managing director, said: “Universities and employers are looking for candidates that are confident about their subject and can demonstrate a wider interest than the minimum required by the curriculum. A pilot initiative with a few secondary schools has shown that FT journalism can play a valuable part in building this deeper interest. We hope that an enthusiasm for FT journalism will stay with these students in their life beyond school.”

Individual schools can register from today at www.ft.com/secondaryschools .