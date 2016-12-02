Financial Times making more revenue from digital than print

The Financial Times is making more revenue from digital than print, it has revealed.

The paper claims to now be the first mainstream UK newspaper able to truly call itself a “digital content business”, according to the Guardian.

The FT has said that more than half of its total revenues come from digital with content representing 60 per cent of the total, outweighing advertising.

A spokesperson said the last year has seen subscriptions growing at the FT to a record-high circulation of 843,000, a 13 per cent increase year-on-year.

Digital subscriptions alone have also grown by 17 per cent and now account for three quarters of overall subscriptions, they said.

The title switched to a new online platform in October, which it told Press Gazette was the “fastest website in the industry”, and continues to put the majority of its content behind a paywall.

John Ridding, chairman of Japanese media company Nikkei that took over the FT last year, told the Guardian that despite the group’s digital strength “print is still profitable”.

“And our figures for the weekend are dynamic,” he added.