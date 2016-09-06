Financial Times joins popular Northeast Asian chat app Line

The Financial Times has joined chat app Line, opening up its content to more than 200m monthly active users across Northeast Asia.

Line is the most popular chat app in Thailand, Taiwan and Japan – where it was created. It is similar to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The FT launched its Asia edition in 2003 and joined WhatsApp last year, delivering a mixture of daily free-to-read articles and frequent Brexit updates to new readers.

Said a spokesperson: “We are keen to reach new and existing readers wherever they want to get their news, and Line is an exciting platform for news.”

A selection of Asian and global stories will be “handpicked” for the FT’s Line followers, with a mix of news – including Big Reads, analysis and features – and video in about four daily posts.

A weekly alert will also be sent out to followers featuring a longer read from the paper’s Life & Arts section.

Renée Kaplan, the FT’s head of audience engagement, said: “This move is part of a broader engagement strategy to reach audiences – both subscribers and new readers – wherever they are.

“Line will allow us better serve our audience in Asia, which has been growing steadily since the launch of the FT’s Asia edition in 2003.”