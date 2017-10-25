Finalists revealed for the British Journalism Awards 2017

Press Gazette today announces the finalists for the 2017 British Journalism Awards.

This year the event has had a record 600 entries with every major news organisation in the UK making submissions.

The awards specifically recognise journalism which is in the public interest AND interesting to the public. They are open to all journalists whose work is produced for a UK audience. This year there was also a new category of Global Investigation of the Year, aimed at international news organisations.

Press Gazette editor and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “The 50 British Journalism Awards judges have put in a huge amount of effort over the last three weeks ensuring that all the submitted work received the attention it deserved.

“The finalists were agreed among the judging panels over two days of jury sessions this week. Given the number of entries, and the high standard, making it on to the final shortlists is an impressive achievement.

“All those on the shortlists are an inspiring reminder of the vital role our industry plays in society.

“In an age where ‘mainstream media’ can be used as a term of abuse, the British Journalism Awards finalists provide compelling evidence of the extent to which the journalism industry is a force for good.”

The winners will be announced at the British Journalism Awards dinner on 11 December at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London. Tickets are for sale online and from Dominic Russell (dominic.russell@pressgazette.co.uk/0203 096 2267)

Press Gazette will be publishing in-depth online showcases of all the shortlisted work over the next two weeks.

Finalists for the British Journalism Awards 2017:

(There is no shortlist for the Marie Colvin award and Journalist of the Year. The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be announced next week.)

Features Journalism

Ian Birrell, The Mail on Sunday

Tom Parry, the Daily Mirror

Christina Lamb, The Sunday Times

Lucy Bannerman, The Times

Eleanor Steafel, The Telegraph

Richard Pendlebury, Daily Mail

Partition Voices, BBC Radio 4 (Kavita Puri, Michael Gallagher, Ant Adeane, Tim Smith and Hugh Levinson).

Arts and Entertainment

Krissi Murison, The Sunday Times

North Korea’s Reality Stars, Channel 4 Unreported World (Seyi Rhodes, Catherine Lee, Kate Hardie-Buckley, Monica Garnsey, Hugo Ward, Eamonn Matthews)

(Seyi Rhodes, Catherine Lee, Kate Hardie-Buckley, Monica Garnsey, Hugo Ward, Eamonn Matthews) Dan Wootton, The Sun

Matthew Garrahan, Financial Times

Vanessa Thorpe, The Observer

Oliver Wainwright, The Guardian.

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by TSB



Tom Burgis, Financial Times

RBS Dash for Cash, Buzzfeed News (Heidi Blake, Jane Bradley, Tom Warren, Richard Holmes and Alex Campbell)

(Heidi Blake, Jane Bradley, Tom Warren, Richard Holmes and Alex Campbell) Undercover at JS Sports, Channel 4 News (Ciaran Jenkins, Job Rabkin, Lee Sorrell and Andy Lee )

(Ciaran Jenkins, Job Rabkin, Lee Sorrell and Andy Lee John Arlidge, The Sunday Times

Louise Eccles, Daily Mail

Patrick Collinson, The Guardian.

Comment Journalism

Polly Toynbee, The Guardian

Aditya Chakrabortty, The Guardian

David Aaronovitch, The Times

James O’Brien, LBC

Matthew Parris, The Times

Janice Turner, The Times

Susie Boniface (Fleet Street Fox), Mirror Online

Nick Cohen, The Observer.

Innovation

Dab (shareable social videos), The Guardian – (Paul Boyd, Fred McConnell, Josh Strauss, Ekaterina Ochagavia)

– (Paul Boyd, Fred McConnell, Josh Strauss, Ekaterina Ochagavia) The Bureau Local, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (Megan Lucero, Maeve McClenaghan, Gareth Davies, Charles Boutaud)

(Megan Lucero, Maeve McClenaghan, Gareth Davies, Charles Boutaud) Bryony Gordon’s Mad World Podcast, The Telegraph

FT’s Visual Vocabulary, Financial Times – (Alan Smith, Chris Campbell, Martin Stabe, Ian Bott, Liz Faunce, Billy Ehrenberg, Paul McCallum and Graham Parrish)

– (Alan Smith, Chris Campbell, Martin Stabe, Ian Bott, Liz Faunce, Billy Ehrenberg, Paul McCallum and Graham Parrish) BBC Radio Bristol for social media innovation (Adam Crowther, Rob Adcock and Jess Rudkin)

for social media innovation (Adam Crowther, Rob Adcock and Jess Rudkin) Viewsnight, BBC Newsnight.

Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by Gibtelecom



The Migration Machine, Reuters (Selam Gebrekidan, Stephen Grey and Amina Ismail)

(Selam Gebrekidan, Stephen Grey and Amina Ismail) ISIS and the Battle for Iraq, Channel 4 (Ramita Navai, Patrick Wells and Mais al-Bayaa)

(Ramita Navai, Patrick Wells and Mais al-Bayaa) Louise Callaghan, The Sunday Times

Emma Graham-Harrison, The Guardian

The Battle for Mosul, BBC News (Orla Guerin, Nicola Careem, Nicolas Hameon and Badr Katy)

(Orla Guerin, Nicola Careem, Nicolas Hameon and Badr Katy) Coming out of the Shadows in Kenya, BBC News (Anne Soy and Helen Grady)

(Anne Soy and Helen Grady) Duterte’s War, Reuters

China Executive Crackdown, Financial Times (Lucy Hornby, Ben Bland and Jamil Anderlini).

Infrastructure, Development and Construction

Gill Plimmer, Financial Times

Will Hurst, Architects’ Journal

Rowan Moore, The Observer

Cormac Campbell, The Detail

Emanuele Midolo, Property Week

Martina Lees, The Sunday Times.

Local Heroes

Burn to Earn, Spotlight BBC Northern Ireland (Conor Spackman, Richard Newman,Gwyneth Jones and Jeremy Adams)

(Conor Spackman, Richard Newman,Gwyneth Jones and Jeremy Adams) Manchester Evening News

Jonathan Gibson, BBC Birmingham

Kettering Hospital Waiting List Scandal, BBC East (Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Mike Cartwright)

(Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Mike Cartwright) Cash for Ash, BBC Northern Ireland Nolan Show (Stephen Nolan, Chris Buckler, David Thompson, David O’Dornan and Ross Carson)

(Stephen Nolan, Chris Buckler, David Thompson, David O’Dornan and Ross Carson) Martin George, Eastern Daily Press

Kevin Magee, BBC Northern Ireland

Emma Youle, Archant.

New Journalist of the Year

Gareth Browne, freelance for The Times

Paul McClean, Financial Times

Amy Sharpe, Sunday Mirror

Gabriel Pogrund, The Sunday Times

Glen Keogh, Daily Mail

Adam Payne, Business Insider UK

Guy Kelly, The Telegraph

Johannes Laubmeier and Carlos Bafil, freelance for The Sunday Times.

Photojournalism

Stefan Rousseau, Press Association

Claire Thomas, The Sunday Times

Richard Pohle, The Times

Jeremy Selwyn, London Evening Standard

Andy Stenning, Daily Mirror

David Rose, The Telegraph.

Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Bournemouth University



Changing Minds, The Telegraph (Bryony Gordon)

(Bryony Gordon) Food for London, The London Evening Standard (David Cohen)

(David Cohen) Change the Law for Life, Daily Mirror (Andy Gregory, Jeremy Armstrong and Lloyd Embey)

(Andy Gregory, Jeremy Armstrong and Lloyd Embey) Stub Out the Touts, Daily Record ( Mark McGivern)

Mark McGivern) Frank’s Law, The Courier (Kieran Andrews and Gareth McPherson)

(Kieran Andrews and Gareth McPherson) The Big Fix, The Sun (Daniel Jones).

Science and Health Journalism, sponsored by Astellas



Sarah Boseley, The Guardian

Steve Connor, i

David Shukman, BBC News

Laura Donnelly, The Telegraph

The Organ Beauty Pageant, BBC Radio 4 (Fiona Hill, Lesley Curwen and Deborah Cohen)

(Fiona Hill, Lesley Curwen and Deborah Cohen) Clare Wilson, The New Scientist

Tom Chivers, Buzzfeed News

Sharon Brennan, Health Service Journal.

Sports Journalism

Daniel Taylor, The Guardian

Insight Team, The Sunday Times (Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott and David Collins)

(Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott and David Collins) Nick Harris and Rob Draper, Mail on Sunday

Sam Cunningham, Daily Mail

Matt Lawton, Daily Mail

Northampton’s Missing Millions, BBC East (Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Tom Barton)

(Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Tom Barton) Ian Herbert, The Independent and Daily Mail.

Technology Journalism, sponsored by Huawei



Nick Rufford, The Sunday Times

Carole Cadwalladr, The Observer

John Arlidge, The Sunday Times

Bill Goodwin, Computer Weekly

NHS Cyber attacks, Computer Weekly (Warwick Ashford, Lis Evenstad and Bryan Glick)

(Warwick Ashford, Lis Evenstad and Bryan Glick) Geoff White, freelance for the BBC.

Specialist Journalism

Athar Ahmad, BBC Asian Network

Fiona Hamilton, The Times

Peter Apps, Inside Housing

Deborah Haynes, The Times

Alison Holt, BBC News

Max Daly, Vice UK

Sophie Barnes, Inside Housing

Adi Bloom, TES.

Popular Journalism

Daniel Jones, The Sun , for Big Six energy rip-off

, for Big Six energy rip-off Robin Perrie, The Sun , for stories including “Hell of Heroes”

, for stories including “Hell of Heroes” Britain’s Cheap Clothes, Channel 4 Dispatches (Kristin Hadland, Tazeen Ahmad Karen Edwards)

(Kristin Hadland, Tazeen Ahmad Karen Edwards) BBC’s TV Licence Bullies, Daily Mail (Paul Bentley, Glen Keogh and Sara Smyth)

(Paul Bentley, Glen Keogh and Sara Smyth) Jeremy Armstrong, Daily Mirror , for stories including fooball child abuse revelations

, for stories including fooball child abuse revelations Nick Ferrari, LBC work including his Diane Abbott interview

work including his Diane Abbott interview Lucy Thornton, Daily Mirror , for her investigation into the 25-year mystery of missing child Ben Needham

, for her investigation into the 25-year mystery of missing child Ben Needham The CCJ Credit Rating Scandal, Daily Mail (Paul Bentley and Glen Keogh).

Scoop of the Year

BBC’s TV licence bullies, Daily Mail

Prince Harry interview, The Telegraph

No 10 covered up Trident missile fiasco, The Sunday Times

Ant in drug rehab – The Sun on Sunday

Vice-chancellor pay scandal – Bath Chronicle

I wish I’d raped schoolgirl – The Sun

Labour MP Keith Vaz and the prostitutes in his flat – Sunday Mirror.

Politics Journalism

Battle for the Labour Party, Channel 4 Dispatches

Kate McCann, The Telegraph

Reality Check, The BBC

Jim Waterson, Buzzfeed

Ben Riley-Smith, The Sunday Telegraph

Matthew Parris, The Times

Election Expenses, Channel 4 News (Job Rabkin,Guy Basnett, Ed Fraser and Ed Howker).

Investigation of the Year

Google and digital advertising, The Times (Alexi Mostrous, Mark Bridge, James Dean, Fiona Hamilton and Michael Savage)

(Alexi Mostrous, Mark Bridge, James Dean, Fiona Hamilton and Michael Savage) Football Abuse: The Ugly Side of the Beautiful Game, BBC Scotland (Liam McDougall, Mark Daly, Calum McKay and Martin Conaghan)

(Liam McDougall, Mark Daly, Calum McKay and Martin Conaghan) Bell Pottinger scandal, BBC Radio 4 The World at One (Manveen Rana, Rosie Seed, Fiona Leach, Owenna Griffiths and Charlie Bell)

(Manveen Rana, Rosie Seed, Fiona Leach, Owenna Griffiths and Charlie Bell) Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad, Channel 4 (Lindsay Duncan, Nicola Cutcher, Sara Afshar and Callum Macrae)

(Lindsay Duncan, Nicola Cutcher, Sara Afshar and Callum Macrae) Bupa Care Home Undercover, Channel 4 Dispatches (Jackie Long, Joanna Potts, Gesbeen Mohammad, David Henshaw amd Lesley Bonner)

(Jackie Long, Joanna Potts, Gesbeen Mohammad, David Henshaw amd Lesley Bonner) Revealed: fire spread linked to panels, Inside Housing (Peter Apps)

(Peter Apps) Poison in the System: Russian Assassinations, Buzzfeed News (Heidi Blake, Jason Leopold, Jane Bradley, Richard Holmes, Tom Warren and Alex Campbell)

(Heidi Blake, Jason Leopold, Jane Bradley, Richard Holmes, Tom Warren and Alex Campbell) Football for Sale, The Telegraph.

Investigation of the Year (Global)