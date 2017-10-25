Finalists revealed for the British Journalism Awards 2017

Press Gazette today announces the finalists for the 2017 British Journalism Awards.
This year the event has had a record 600 entries with every major news organisation in the UK making submissions.
The awards specifically recognise journalism which is in the public interest AND interesting to the public. They are open to all journalists whose work is produced for a UK audience. This year there was also a new category of Global Investigation of the Year, aimed at international news organisations.
Press Gazette editor and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “The 50 British Journalism Awards judges have put in a huge amount of effort over the last three weeks ensuring that all the submitted work received the attention it deserved.
“The finalists were agreed among the judging panels over two days of jury sessions this week. Given the number of entries, and the high standard, making it on to the final shortlists is an impressive achievement.
“All those on the shortlists are an inspiring reminder of the vital role our industry plays in society.
“In an age where ‘mainstream media’ can be used as a term of abuse, the British Journalism Awards finalists provide compelling evidence of the extent to which the journalism industry is a force for good.”
The winners will be announced at the British Journalism Awards dinner on 11 December at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London. Tickets are for sale online and from Dominic Russell (dominic.russell@pressgazette.co.uk/0203 096 2267)
Press Gazette will be publishing in-depth online showcases of all the shortlisted work over the next two weeks.
Finalists for the British Journalism Awards 2017:
(There is no shortlist for the Marie Colvin award and Journalist of the Year. The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be announced next week.)
Features Journalism
- Ian Birrell, The Mail on Sunday
- Tom Parry, the Daily Mirror
- Christina Lamb, The Sunday Times
- Lucy Bannerman, The Times
- Eleanor Steafel, The Telegraph
- Richard Pendlebury, Daily Mail
- Partition Voices, BBC Radio 4 (Kavita Puri, Michael Gallagher, Ant Adeane, Tim Smith and Hugh Levinson).
Arts and Entertainment
- Krissi Murison, The Sunday Times
- North Korea’s Reality Stars, Channel 4 Unreported World (Seyi Rhodes, Catherine Lee, Kate Hardie-Buckley, Monica Garnsey, Hugo Ward, Eamonn Matthews)
- Dan Wootton, The Sun
- Matthew Garrahan, Financial Times
- Vanessa Thorpe, The Observer
- Oliver Wainwright, The Guardian.
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by TSB
- Tom Burgis, Financial Times
- RBS Dash for Cash, Buzzfeed News (Heidi Blake, Jane Bradley, Tom Warren, Richard Holmes and Alex Campbell)
- Undercover at JS Sports, Channel 4 News (Ciaran Jenkins, Job Rabkin, Lee Sorrell and Andy Lee)
-
John Arlidge, The Sunday Times
-
Louise Eccles, Daily Mail
- Patrick Collinson, The Guardian.
Comment Journalism
- Polly Toynbee, The Guardian
- Aditya Chakrabortty, The Guardian
- David Aaronovitch, The Times
- James O’Brien, LBC
- Matthew Parris, The Times
- Janice Turner, The Times
- Susie Boniface (Fleet Street Fox), Mirror Online
- Nick Cohen, The Observer.
Innovation
- Dab (shareable social videos), The Guardian – (Paul Boyd, Fred McConnell, Josh Strauss, Ekaterina Ochagavia)
- The Bureau Local, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (Megan Lucero, Maeve McClenaghan, Gareth Davies, Charles Boutaud)
- Bryony Gordon’s Mad World Podcast, The Telegraph
- FT’s Visual Vocabulary, Financial Times – (Alan Smith, Chris Campbell, Martin Stabe, Ian Bott, Liz Faunce, Billy Ehrenberg, Paul McCallum and Graham Parrish)
- BBC Radio Bristol for social media innovation (Adam Crowther, Rob Adcock and Jess Rudkin)
- Viewsnight, BBC Newsnight.
Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by Gibtelecom
- The Migration Machine, Reuters (Selam Gebrekidan, Stephen Grey and Amina Ismail)
- ISIS and the Battle for Iraq, Channel 4 (Ramita Navai, Patrick Wells and Mais al-Bayaa)
- Louise Callaghan, The Sunday Times
- Emma Graham-Harrison, The Guardian
- The Battle for Mosul, BBC News (Orla Guerin, Nicola Careem, Nicolas Hameon and Badr Katy)
- Coming out of the Shadows in Kenya, BBC News (Anne Soy and Helen Grady)
- Duterte’s War, Reuters
- China Executive Crackdown, Financial Times (Lucy Hornby, Ben Bland and Jamil Anderlini).
Infrastructure, Development and Construction
- Gill Plimmer, Financial Times
- Will Hurst, Architects’ Journal
- Rowan Moore, The Observer
- Cormac Campbell, The Detail
- Emanuele Midolo, Property Week
- Martina Lees, The Sunday Times.
Local Heroes
- Burn to Earn, Spotlight BBC Northern Ireland (Conor Spackman, Richard Newman,Gwyneth Jones and Jeremy Adams)
- Manchester Evening News
- Jonathan Gibson, BBC Birmingham
- Kettering Hospital Waiting List Scandal, BBC East (Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Mike Cartwright)
- Cash for Ash, BBC Northern Ireland Nolan Show (Stephen Nolan, Chris Buckler, David Thompson, David O’Dornan and Ross Carson)
- Martin George, Eastern Daily Press
- Kevin Magee, BBC Northern Ireland
- Emma Youle, Archant.
New Journalist of the Year
- Gareth Browne, freelance for The Times
- Paul McClean, Financial Times
- Amy Sharpe, Sunday Mirror
- Gabriel Pogrund, The Sunday Times
- Glen Keogh, Daily Mail
- Adam Payne, Business Insider UK
- Guy Kelly, The Telegraph
- Johannes Laubmeier and Carlos Bafil, freelance for The Sunday Times.
Photojournalism
- Stefan Rousseau, Press Association
- Claire Thomas, The Sunday Times
- Richard Pohle, The Times
- Jeremy Selwyn, London Evening Standard
- Andy Stenning, Daily Mirror
- David Rose, The Telegraph.
Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Bournemouth University
- Changing Minds, The Telegraph (Bryony Gordon)
- Food for London, The London Evening Standard (David Cohen)
- Change the Law for Life, Daily Mirror (Andy Gregory, Jeremy Armstrong and Lloyd Embey)
- Stub Out the Touts, Daily Record (Mark McGivern)
- Frank’s Law, The Courier (Kieran Andrews and Gareth McPherson)
- The Big Fix, The Sun (Daniel Jones).
Science and Health Journalism, sponsored by Astellas
- Sarah Boseley, The Guardian
- Steve Connor, i
- David Shukman, BBC News
- Laura Donnelly, The Telegraph
- The Organ Beauty Pageant, BBC Radio 4 (Fiona Hill, Lesley Curwen and Deborah Cohen)
- Clare Wilson, The New Scientist
- Tom Chivers, Buzzfeed News
- Sharon Brennan, Health Service Journal.
Sports Journalism
- Daniel Taylor, The Guardian
- Insight Team, The Sunday Times (Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott and David Collins)
- Nick Harris and Rob Draper, Mail on Sunday
- Sam Cunningham, Daily Mail
- Matt Lawton, Daily Mail
- Northampton’s Missing Millions, BBC East (Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Tom Barton)
- Ian Herbert, The Independent and Daily Mail.
Technology Journalism, sponsored by Huawei
- Nick Rufford, The Sunday Times
- Carole Cadwalladr, The Observer
- John Arlidge, The Sunday Times
- Bill Goodwin, Computer Weekly
- NHS Cyber attacks, Computer Weekly (Warwick Ashford, Lis Evenstad and Bryan Glick)
- Geoff White, freelance for the BBC.
Specialist Journalism
- Athar Ahmad, BBC Asian Network
- Fiona Hamilton, The Times
- Peter Apps, Inside Housing
- Deborah Haynes, The Times
- Alison Holt, BBC News
- Max Daly, Vice UK
- Sophie Barnes, Inside Housing
- Adi Bloom, TES.
Popular Journalism
- Daniel Jones, The Sun, for Big Six energy rip-off
- Robin Perrie, The Sun, for stories including “Hell of Heroes”
- Britain’s Cheap Clothes, Channel 4 Dispatches (Kristin Hadland, Tazeen Ahmad Karen Edwards)
- BBC’s TV Licence Bullies, Daily Mail (Paul Bentley, Glen Keogh and Sara Smyth)
- Jeremy Armstrong, Daily Mirror, for stories including fooball child abuse revelations
- Nick Ferrari, LBC work including his Diane Abbott interview
- Lucy Thornton, Daily Mirror, for her investigation into the 25-year mystery of missing child Ben Needham
- The CCJ Credit Rating Scandal, Daily Mail (Paul Bentley and Glen Keogh).
Scoop of the Year
- BBC’s TV licence bullies, Daily Mail
- Prince Harry interview, The Telegraph
- No 10 covered up Trident missile fiasco, The Sunday Times
- Ant in drug rehab – The Sun on Sunday
- Vice-chancellor pay scandal – Bath Chronicle
- I wish I’d raped schoolgirl – The Sun
- Labour MP Keith Vaz and the prostitutes in his flat – Sunday Mirror.
Politics Journalism
- Battle for the Labour Party, Channel 4 Dispatches
- Kate McCann, The Telegraph
- Reality Check, The BBC
- Jim Waterson, Buzzfeed
- Ben Riley-Smith, The Sunday Telegraph
- Matthew Parris, The Times
- Election Expenses, Channel 4 News (Job Rabkin,Guy Basnett, Ed Fraser and Ed Howker).
Investigation of the Year
- Google and digital advertising, The Times (Alexi Mostrous, Mark Bridge, James Dean, Fiona Hamilton and Michael Savage)
- Football Abuse: The Ugly Side of the Beautiful Game, BBC Scotland (Liam McDougall, Mark Daly, Calum McKay and Martin Conaghan)
- Bell Pottinger scandal, BBC Radio 4 The World at One (Manveen Rana, Rosie Seed, Fiona Leach, Owenna Griffiths and Charlie Bell)
- Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad, Channel 4 (Lindsay Duncan, Nicola Cutcher, Sara Afshar and Callum Macrae)
- Bupa Care Home Undercover, Channel 4 Dispatches (Jackie Long, Joanna Potts, Gesbeen Mohammad, David Henshaw amd Lesley Bonner)
- Revealed: fire spread linked to panels, Inside Housing (Peter Apps)
- Poison in the System: Russian Assassinations, Buzzfeed News (Heidi Blake, Jason Leopold, Jane Bradley, Richard Holmes, Tom Warren and Alex Campbell)
- Football for Sale, The Telegraph.
Investigation of the Year (Global)
- Abuse at the UN, Swedish Television/Mission Investigate (Karin Mattisson,Joachim Dyfwermark and Ola Christoffersson)
- The Malta Files, Black Sea and the EIC network (Craig Shaw, Zeynep Şentek and Michael Bird)
- The Sex Slaves of al-Shabab, BBC World Service (Anne Soy, Charlotte Attwood, Michael Onyiego and Vladimir Hernandez)
- Football Leaks, European Investigative Collaborations network
- Passports in the Shadows, CNN en Espanol (Scott Zamost, Kay Guerrero, Drew Griffin, Rafael Romo and Richard Griffiths)
- Father, my father: Children of Catholic priests live with secrets and sorrow, Boston Globe (Michael Rezendes).