April 10, 2017

Fashion director Edward Enninful takes over from Alexandra Shulman as British Vogue editor

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Fashion director Edward Enninful has been named as the new editor of British Vogue.

He starts the job on 1 August and takes over from Alexandra Shulman who has been editor of the title for 25 years.

Timeline

He is believed to be the first male editor in the title’s history.

Since 2011 Enninful has been creative and fashion director of the American magazine W.

He was fashion director of culture magazine i-D at the age of 19 in 1991 and held that position for more than 20 years.

Born in Ghana, Enninful, 45, was brought to London as a child and became interested in fashion as a teenager when he was scouted as a fashion model.

He was awarded an OBE in 2016 for services to fashion.

Chairman of publisher Conde Nast Jonathan Newhouse said: “Edward is one of the most talented and accomplished fashion editors in the world.

“He is considered to be an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist.”

British Vogue celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.

Circulation of British Vogue was level year on year at 160,000 copies a month in the second half of 2016.

