October 14, 2016

Fact check articles given boost by Google News

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Google has started posting links to articles which fact check stories on its Google News pages.

The new feature means that, where one is available, an article providing a fact check of a story will be included amongst other links.

Google head of news Richard Gingras said in a blog post: “Google News determines whether an article might contain fact checks in part by looking for the schema.org ClaimReview markup. We also look for sites that follow the commonly accepted criteria for fact checks. Publishers who create fact-checks and would like to see it appear with the ‘Fact check’ tag should use that markup in fact-check articles. For more information, head on over to our help center.”

In the UK Google has already begun linking to fact check articles produced by the group Full Fact.

