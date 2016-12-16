Facebook has unveiled a string of measures it is introducing to ensure

users are not presented with fake news on the site.

The move follows an onslaught of criticism directed at the social media

giant over concerns that it was not taking effective action to stop

people’s feeds being swamped with false reports.

Users would soon be able to flag up when they believe a story is a hoax,

which could result in them being sent to “third-party fact checking

organisations” for review, Facebook said.

If concerns about the piece’s validity were echoed by the groups, which

the social media site has drafted in for assistance, an alert will

appear underneath warning that it has been disputed.

False stories could also be bumped further down newsfeeds and could not

be made into an advert or promoted, Facebook said.

But users will still have the ability to share such stories with their

online friends.

Vice president of Facebook’s News Feed, Adam Mosseri, said: “We believe

in giving people a voice and that we cannot become arbiters of truth

ourselves, so we’re approaching this problem carefully.

“We’ve focused our efforts on the worst of the worst, on the clear

hoaxes spread by spammers for their own gain, and on engaging both our

community and third party organisations.”

A row erupted over the role Facebook had in tackling the growing problem

in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s shock US election win, with critics

pointing to scores of fictitious but widely shared articles smearing his

opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg initially rubbished the claims, saying it was a

“pretty crazy idea” that fake news could have influenced the election.

Mr Mosseri said the rise of bogus stories could be blamed in part on

financial motivations – as spammers can profit from advert revenues by

luring social media users in with scandalous, but inaccurate, headlines.

“It’s important to us that the stories you see on Facebook are authentic

and meaningful. We’re excited about this progress, but we know there’s

more to be done. We’re going to keep working on this problem for as long

as it takes to get it right,” he added.