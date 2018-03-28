Express Newspapers reveals gender pay gap of 17 per cent, lower than figure at new owner Trinity Mirror

Express Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Star and Daily Star on Sunday, has reported a mean gender pay gap of 17 per cent favouring men.

The figures, which are just under the national average of 14.1 per cent mean gender pay gap (for full-time workers only), cover full and part-time salaries from the 12 months to 5 April last year.

Women’s bonus pay is on average (mean) 39.4 per cent lower than men’s, although using the median (the middle salary for both men and women) the bonus pay gap falls to 7.3 per cent.

The same proportion of male and female employees received bonus pay, just under 9 per cent, according to the figures.

Express Newspapers was sold by Northern & Shell to Trinity Mirror in February.

Trinity Mirror revealed a mean gender pay gap of 18 per cent and a mean bonus pay gap of 3.4 per cent earlier this month.

The mean gender pay gap breakdown among national news publishers and broadcasters so far is as follows:

Telegraph Media Group – 35 per cent

Economist Group – 32.5 per cent

Channel 4 – 28.6 per cent

The Financial Times – 24.4 per cent

Reuters – 20.23 per cent

ITN – 19.6 per cent (encompassing Channel 4 News, ITV News and Channel 5 News)

Trinity Mirror – 18 per cent (5.8 per cent at Local World, 17.8 per cent at Mirror Group Newspapers and 19.4 per cent at Media Scotland)

Sky – 11.5 per cent (5.2 per cent within broadcasting division)

Guardian News and Media – 11.3 per cent

BBC – 10.7 per cent

The median gender pay gap at Express Newspapers is 19 per cent.

Companies with more than 250 employees have until 4 April to publish their gender pay gap data on a government website under a new legal requirement.

Picture: Reuters/Simon Dawson