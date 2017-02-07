Expenses-paid News UK summer school offers 25 places to aspiring journalists and digital developers

News UK is offering 25 budding journalists and digital developers a foothold in the media via a paid week-long summer school.

The Digital Academy will offer places to 15 digital journalists and ten budding developers who must be aged 18 to 25.

The academy scheme has already seen numerous young people progress into paid work with News UK titles.

The publisher of the Times, Sunday Times and Sun said: “Storytelling is evolving and technology has an important part to play. There has never been a greater need for journalism to make sense of a fast-changing world and to challenge fake information.

“During the digital news summer school, there will be journalism sessions from top editorial talent across The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times throughout the week. Meanwhile, News UK Technology and video ad tech company Unruly are teaming up with Amazon Web Services to deliver a series of workshops, masterclasses and tutorials for the developers and designers.”

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: “Journalists need to work hand in hand with technologists to deliver innovative and engaging products for tomorrow’s reader. The digital summer school will give a new generation the skills to pursue a career in digital media and news gathering.”

Applications should be submitted before 14 May.