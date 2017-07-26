Expanded British Journalism Awards moves to larger venue with new categories for features and comment journalism

The British Journalism Awards is moving to a larger venue with more categories for 2017.

The change follows the continued growth of the event which was launched by Press Gazette to promote journalism which serves the public interest in the wake of the hacking scandal and Leveson report.

Now in its sixth year, the event is moving from Stationers’ Hall to the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Holborn.

It is also changing format, moving to a seated dinner for up to 500. Tickets for individual seats and tables are available now at a discounted early bird rate.

In response to feedback from the industry several new categories have been added to ensure that more journalists have the chance to win a British Journalism Award.

They include: Comment, Features and News Provider of the Year.

The event is also opening up to entries from around the world with a prize for the best investigation of the year published for an international audience.

No related posts.

However, the key focus of the awards remains the same. They are open to all journalists wherever they work and they recognise journalism which is interesting to the public and in the public interest.

Last year the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg was named Journalist of the Year, the BBC and Guardian won investigation of year for the Panama Papers and the brave citizen journalists of Raqqa won the Marie Colvin prize.

Again a panel of more than 50 judges chosen for their independence and expertise will assess the work.

Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford said: “We’ve had a fantastic five years generously hosted by the Stationers’ Company but the time has come to take the British Journalism Awards to the next level.

“One thing which won’t change is the fact that this is an event which showcases the good which journalism does and which reminds us why this is an industry we can all be proud to work in.”

Key dates:

31 August 2016 to 1 September 2017: Dates between which qualifying work must have been broadcast or published.

1 August: Entries open at the early bird rate (£60, regional media – £75 national media).

9 September: Early bird rate for entries closes.

29 September: Deadline for entries.

25 October: Shortlist announced.

11 December: The British Journalism Awards dinner.

Full list of categories for the 2017 British Journalism Awards:



Arts and Entertainment Journalism

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism – sponsored by TSB

Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Bournemouth University

Comment Journalism

Innovation

Features Journalism

Foreign Affairs Journalism – sponsored by Gibtelecom

Infrastructure, Development and Construction Journalism – sponsored by Mott MacDonald

Investigation of the Year

Journalist of the Year – sponsored by Gorkana Jobs

Local Heroes Award

New Journalist of the Year

News Provider of the Year

Photojournalism

Politics Journalism

Popular Journalism

Science and Health Journalism – sponsored by Astellas

Scoop of the Year

Specialist Journalism

Sports Journalism

Technology Journalism – sponsored by Huawie

The Marie Colvin award – sponsored by Reporters Without Borders.

Contact Dominic Russell on 0203 096 2267 dominic.russell@newstatesman.com for information about sponsorship.

For other awards queries call 0207 0366436 or email pged@pressgazette.co.uk