Ex Independent editor Ian Hargreaves among new BBC Board appointments

Former Independent and New Statesman editor Ian Hargreaves CBE has been appointed to the new BBC Board.

The ex BBC News and Current Affairs director, who is currently professor of Digital Economy at Cardiff University, is one of five non-executive directors appointed by the corporation, it announced today.

He is joined by Paralympic gold-medal winner Tanni Grey-Thompson Co-Op director Simon Burke cyber security firm chief Tom Ilube and Tate Modern director Nicholas Serota.

Under the new Royal Charter, the Board will replace the two-tier structure of the BBC Trust and BBC Executive Board as the corporation’s governing body from 3 April.

The Charter stipulates that four members of the Board must be executive directors, including the director-general.

Another four non-executive roles are appointed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) – one for each home nation.

Executives joining Tony Hall on the Board will be deputy director-general Anne Bulford, executive director for Nations and Regions Ken MacQuarrie and BBC Worldwide chief executive officer Tim Davie.

BBC chairman Sir David Clementi said: “I’m delighted to have been able to put together such a talented board with a broad range of skills and experience who will be able to ensure the BBC remains a first class broadcaster.

“The Board will push the BBC to offer the highest quality, hold its executives to account on delivery, while protecting its independence to ensure licence fee payers get the very best programmes and services.”

He added: “Consideration around succession planning has played no part in the Board appointments being announced today.”

DCMS announced recently that Steve Morrison and Ashley Steel would be non-executive Board members for Scotland and England respectively. Members for Wales and Northern Ireland are yet to be appointed.

Including the chairman, the BBC Board will consist of 14 members in total.

Non-executive directors will be paid an annual salary of £33,000, which is set by the Secretary of State. The BBC executives do not receive any extra payment for being a member of the Board.

Picture: Reuters/Andrew Winning