Ex BBC journalist Ranvir Singh appointed Good Morning Britain political editor

Ranvir Singh has today been appointed as the first political editor for ITV’s Good Morning Britain breakfast news show.

Singh (pictured) has been a regular presenter on the programme since its launch in 2014. She has also hosted ITV factual series Real Stories with Ranvir Singh since 2015.

Before moving to ITV, Singh worked as a BBC journalist, co-presenting BBC North West Tonight for five years.

The political editor role has been newly created.

She said: “Professionally there hasn’t been a more exciting time to cover politics, but for many it is a deeply uncertain time in the world and I’m privileged to be on the front line getting all the political news and views and trying to make sense of it all for our viewers.

“Politics has never been boring or dull to me – it governs our lives from bin collections to whether we go to war as a country – and everything in between.”

Good Morning Britain editor, Neil Thompson, added”Ranvir is one of the best broadcast news journalists in the business and a consummate story-teller.

“Her fascination with politics alongside her knowledge of current affairs, consumer issues and social affairs will make her a formidable advocate for Good Morning Britain’s viewers.

“I can’t think of another journalist better equipped to walk and talk the political beat – whether in Westminster or further afield – making today’s ever stronger stream of stories from the corridors of power, both clear and compelling for our audience.”