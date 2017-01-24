Ewan McGregor snubs Good Morning Britain because of Piers Morgan women's march comments

Actor Ewan McGregor refused to appear on ITV breakfast TV news show Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan’s comments about the women’s marches.

Morgan had previously voiced his displeasure at the protests which took place around the world, saying: “I’m planning a men’s march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?”

Now T2 Trainspotting actor McGregor has tweeted: “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise Piers Morgan was host.

“Won’t go on with him after his comments about women’s march.”

Morgan hit back on Twitter, writing: “Sorry to hear that. You should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just an actor after all…

“A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward.”

He added on-screen on the ITV show: “Sorry that’s unprofessional. But you turn up. We are allowed to have different opinions in the world.

“Do we all just have to agree? Am I not allowed to express any dissent?

“What has (it) come to when actors are telling the world how they should think?”

Hundreds of thousands of people joined women’s marches in London and Washington DC as protests were held around the world following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Morgan, who co-hosts the breakfast programme with Susanna Reid, had tweeted at the weekend: “I’m very supportive of women’s rights. I just don’t like the rather sexist label Women’s March.

“Let’s be honest, ladies … today’s Women’s March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.”

And he added: “Just need Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski to post bird-flipping topless selfies to support Women’s March for the farce to be complete.”

At least 500,000 people gathered for a rally outside the US Capitol building in Washington, while organisers said an estimated 100,000 descended on central London on Saturday as similar events were staged in Edinburgh, Bristol and cities across the US.

Celebrities showing their support included Madonna, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, America Ferrera and Michael Moore.

Morgan has written in detail about McGregor’s refusal to me interviewed by him for Mail Online here.