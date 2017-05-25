All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 25, 2017

Evening Standard senior deputy editor Ian Walker is leaving to join Mail Online

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Senior deputy editor of the Evening Standard Ian Walker is leaving the title to join Mail Online as executive editor.

The news comes three weeks after former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne took over as Standard editor.

Walker, who has been at the Standard for 17 years, told Press Gazette he has been discussions with Mail Online publisher Martin Clarke for some time and his exit was nothing to do with the arrival of Osborne. Walker had been seen by some as a frontrunner for the top job at the paper.

He said: “It has been great since he [George] has been here, I’ve really enjoyed working with him. It is a wrench to be leaving because it genuinely has been brilliant.

“In terms of setting the agenda he has been putting the Standard back where it has been leading the political debate. You couldn’t have asked for a more diverse range of stories since he has been here.

“But Mail Online is the biggest news website in the world and when the opportunity came to work there I couldn’t turn it down.”

Walker, who has been Standard deputy editor for five years, is being brought in to strengthen the news operation at Mail Online. He leaves the Standard in September.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

six + 9 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Why 'death knocks' are a difficult but essential part of the job for journalists Why 'death knocks' are a difficult but essential part of the job for journalists
  2. The Sun has 'utmost contempt' for false claims about its front page on day after Manchester attack The Sun has 'utmost contempt' for false claims about its front page on day after Manchester attack
  3. The Times launches paid-for premium content website for lawyers called The Brief The Times launches paid-for premium content website for lawyers called The Brief
  4. Sunday People TV critic 'gutted' to lose 'dream job' as weekly column axed from paper Sunday People TV critic 'gutted' to lose 'dream job' as weekly column axed from paper
  5. UK police chiefs warn that photos from Manchester bombing scene leaked to New York times undermine investigation UK police chiefs warn that photos from Manchester bombing scene leaked to New York times undermine investigation

Latest Jobs

Former Trinity Mirror chief operating officer Mark Hollinshead returns to head four-month commercial review
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE