
January 11, 2018

Evening Standard recruiting for BBC-funded local democracy reporter to cover east London

By Arun Kakar Twitter

The Evening Standard is recruiting its first BBC-funded local democracy reporter to provide “in depth coverage” of three east London boroughs.

The role is part of the joint Local News Partnership between the News Media Association and BBC that hopes to plug the so-called “democratic deficit” created by closures and cutbacks in the local press.

One of more than 100 reporters to be employed across the UK covering local authorities, the Standard reporter will be expected to scrutinise the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Newham and Barking & Dagenham.

The role’s initial contract term is two years, reporting to a news editor.

Work produced by the reporter will be available for use by all news partnership members under the terms of the scheme.

More than 50 media organisations encompassing over 600 news titles have signed up to the section one of the news partnership. They will receive content generated though the news hub, shared data unit and Local Democracy reporters hired by local outlets.

Democracy reporter employment costs are covered by the BBC, with contracts awarded to successful news organisations that pass ‘stringent criteria’ set by the company’s senior editorial figures.

Trinity Mirror and Newsquest have the bulk of the hires under the scheme, recruiting 63 and 37 reporters respectively. The BBC is investing up to £8m annually over the next nine years as a part of its charter commitment.

To apply for the role at the Standard candidates must have at least two years newsroom experience and be qualified to the NCTJ’s NQJ level or equivalent.

Visit Gorkana Jobs to apply or for more information.

Picture: Shutterstock

