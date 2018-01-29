Evening Standard launches online 'curated guide’ to what's on in London

The Evening Standard has launched an online guide to restaurants, bars, attractions and culture in London after a month of beta stage testing.

Go London includes articles on what to do in Britain’s capital city and is compiled by a team of the Standard’s influencers and experts.

Tickets and tables can be booked directly from the microsite, part of standard.co.uk, which integrates video and audio and includes a regular bulletin delivered on Amazon Echo devices.

Curated lists will be updated seven days a week giving readers access to events and exclusive dinners with commercial partners.

It will also be the subject of a ten-page section in the paper’s Friday edition curating the top picks for things to do over the weekend.

The Standard’s editorial digital director, David Tomchak, said: “People don’t have time or money to waste on mediocrity. This new digital platform gives an honest opinion about what’s exclusive and hottest in the city, and then helps you book it.”

The site was launched in beta stage a month ago and the paper claims that social visits have since increased by 180 per cent since then with more than 4m channel views in December.

ESI Media, which also owns the Independent, claims to have a monthly cross-platform reach in the UK of 23m adults.

Picture: Evening Standard/screenshot