August 15, 2017

Evening Standard launches new £12,500 investigative journalism scholarship - deadline 21 August

By Rose James Twitter

The Quadrature-Evening Standard scholarship has been launched to fund one student on the MA investigative Journalism course at City, University in London.

The one-year programme includes a series of work placements at either the London Evening Standard or the Independent in between term times. It also offers a further 12-month paid contract as a graduate trainee upon completion of the MA.

The deadline for applications is 10am on Monday 21 August.

Applicants also have applied to the City University investigative journalism MA to qualify. The course (which starts in September) is currently still open for applications.

Professor Heather Brooke, pathway leader for MA Investigative Journalism at City, said that the scholarship stemmed from the “danger journalism could become a profession only for those who can afford university tuition”.

“More than ever we need thorough and professional investigative journalism about matters of public importance which is why I’m delighted we can now offer this fantastic scholarship to a student of merit who needs financial help.”

Applicants must apply by 21 August by emailing Prof Brooke at journalism@city.ac.uk.

Full details can be found here.

